Police asking for public’s help identifying Brookline bank robber

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery at the Brookline Bank on Beacon Street at 2 p.m. were told a man demanded money from employees using a note that said he had a gun, police said.

The man fled the area on foot toward Park Drive, police said.

The suspect was described as a 40- to 50-year-old 5 foot 8 inch white/Latinx man with a slim build wearing a hoodie and a blue hat with a white logo on it. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-730-2244.

