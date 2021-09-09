MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a person who allegedly robbed a gas station in Milford on Tuesday.

The suspect allegedly robbed the Mobil on the Run at 140 Medway Rd. around 3:45 a.m., according to Milford police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Giokas at egiokas@milfordpolice.org or 508-473-1113.

No additional information was immediately available.

