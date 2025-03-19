ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people accused of dumping furniture in Attleboro Saturday night.

At around 9 p.m., two males and one female were seen on video taking a “large amount of household belongings” out of a U-Haul and ditching them outside the Habitat for Humanity at 9 Washington St., according to the Attleboro Police Department.

The items, including six dressers and 10 chairs, were found to be waterlogged, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Attleboro police at 508-222-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)