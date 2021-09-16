BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in their search for a suspect accused of aggravated assault in Roxbury on Thursday.

Officers say the suspect, armed with a hypodermic needle, made stabbing motions to staff members in the area of 1620 Tremont St. around 7:49 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4275.

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault in Roxbury https://t.co/K6ybPr6KqV pic.twitter.com/SIoDMl5Euf — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 16, 2021

