BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in their search for a suspect accused of aggravated assault in Roxbury on Thursday.
Officers say the suspect, armed with a hypodermic needle, made stabbing motions to staff members in the area of 1620 Tremont St. around 7:49 a.m.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4275.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)