TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Tewksbury Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the Salem Five bank on Main Street around 3:15 p.m., according to a release issued by the police department.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the man demanded money from two tellers while claiming to have a gun. He then fled the area on foot with the cash, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 40-years-old, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, black gloves, a Patriots hat and a surgical mask.

Authorities are investigating a possible link between this robbery and one that took place at the same bank on March 7.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the police department at 978-851-7373. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 978-851-0175, or email: tewks_detectives@tewksbury-ma.gov.

