PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman following an assault at Water Country on Thursday.

Authorities released photos of the person of interest amid their ongoing assault investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer James Caldwell at (603) 610-7533 or caldwellj@cityofportsmouth.com.

Information and tips may also be provided anonymously to the Seacoast Crime Stoppers at 603-431-1199 or by visiting https://seacoastcrimestoppers.com/submit-tip/.

