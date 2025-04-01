BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman believed to be involved in a Tesla vandalism incident Sunday.

The Tesla vehicle was vandalized at 10 O Street in South Boston, according to the Boston Police Department. No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4742.

They can also call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

