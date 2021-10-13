WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who went missing from a youth program in Worcester.

Javion Saez was last seen wearing red shorts and a black T-shirt when he went missing from the youth program on Blackstone River Road, according to Worcester police.

He is described as standing 4-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Javion’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

