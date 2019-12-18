MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a gas station in Manchester, New Hampshire on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at Shell on Eddy Road just after 5 a.m. learned that the clerk had been helping a customer when a man snuck up behind him and put what felt like a gun to his back before demanding money, police said.

The suspect took money from the register, robbed the customer and also forced him to take money out of the ATM, police added.

The man allegedly ran away and left footprints in the snow that led to the edge of Interstate 293.

He is described as standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and was last seen wearing all black, a hood and scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)