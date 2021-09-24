HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing New Hampshire man.

Andrew Parker, 31, of Hampton, was last seen on Tuesday around 1 p.m. as he was leaving the area of 340 Lafayette Road on foot in an unknown direction, according to Hampton police.

He had been wearing a black shirt with white print, black pants, and black shoes, police said.

Parker may be suffering from mental health distress and is not currently in possession of his medication, police added.

He is described as standing 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information of Parker’s whereabouts is asked to call Hampton police at 603-929-4444.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)