METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a tortoise that went missing in Methuen on Thursday.

The Greek tortoise, which is about the size of an orange or a small grapefruit, went missing in the area of Sandra Lane, according to Methuen police.

Anyone who believes they found the tortoise is asked to call Methuen Animal Control at 978-983-8670.

MISSING!

This Greek Tortoise 🐢 went missing on August 19th 2021 from the Sandra Lane area. He is about the size of an orange 🍊 or small grapefruit.

Please contact #Methuen Animal Control at 978 983 8670 if found. pic.twitter.com/UOZ0b5cSw1 — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) August 20, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)