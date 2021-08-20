METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a tortoise that went missing in Methuen on Thursday.
The Greek tortoise, which is about the size of an orange or a small grapefruit, went missing in the area of Sandra Lane, according to Methuen police.
Anyone who believes they found the tortoise is asked to call Methuen Animal Control at 978-983-8670.
