LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help finding a missing woman who was last seen in Lowell on Friday.

Sinead Lyons, 41, was driving to the Ossipee/Effingham, New Hampshire area in a white Volvo station wagon with a Massachusetts registration number of 926TN7, according to Lowell police.

She may also reportedly be in the North Conway, N.H. area.

Lyons is described as standing 5-feet, 11 inches with blond hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 978-937-3200.

