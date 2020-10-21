WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Windham, New Hampshire man who has been missing for a week.

Mark Dickason, 60, has not had any contact with family members since Oct. 14, according to Windham police.

He had been staying with relatives in Windham, Maine since April and had left on Oct. 14 with the intent to check on his residence in Windham, New Hampshire, police added.

Neighbors in Dickason’s condominium complex said they have not seen him in months.

Dickason contacted the Portland, Maine Police Department on Oct. 15 and his cell phone was last active at 4 a.m. on Oct. 16 in Kittery, Maine, police said.

He was reportedly seen using his ATM card in Wells, Maine on Oct. 17.

Dickason may be suffering from an undiagnosed mental illness, police continued.

He is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored pullover, blue jeans and sneakers.

Dickason is currently driving a black 2003 Toyota Corolla with N.H. registration 3532316.

Anyone with information on Dickason’s whereabouts is asked to call Windham, N.H. police at 603-434-5577.

