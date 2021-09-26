SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help finding a runaway Salisbury teenager.

Keylee Etienne, 14, of Salisbury, ran away from home on September 23, according to Salisbury police.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she may be in the Boston or Malden area.

Anyone with information on Etienne’s whereabouts is asked to call Salisbury police at 978-465-3121.

🚨🚨Runaway/Missing Juvenile🚨🚨

14-year-old Keylee Etienne ran away from her Salisbury home on 9/23/21. She is described as 5’6, 115 pounds, with long brown hair, and brown eyes. May be in the Boston/Malden area. Please call SPD at 978-465-3121 with any information. pic.twitter.com/fDPAfCxGXC — Salisbury Police (@SalisburyPolice) September 26, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)