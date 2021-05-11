ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Attleboro last Thursday.

The suspect stopped to speak with the victim following the crash at the intersection of Washington Street and Highland Avenue just after 1 a.m. but took off after saying that he was going to retrieve his paperwork, according to Attleboro police.

The vehicle, which sustained heavy front-end damage and had its airbags deployed, appeared to be a black hatchback, possibly a Subaru Impreza, the victim told police.

The driver was described as a heavy-set white male with red hair, a beard, and about 25 to 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked t call Attleboro police at 508-222-1212, and reference case number 21-28461.

