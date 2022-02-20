ASHBY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help in their search for a missing Ashby man.

Brian Broderick, 33, was last seen in the area of Erickson Road around 9 a.m. Saturday, according to Ashby police.

Broderick is described as standing at 6’1″ and weighing 170 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white or gray sweatpants, and black sneakers.

He has health conditions and there is concern for his wellbeing, according to police.

Anyone with information on Broderick’s whereabouts is urged to call the Ashby Police Department at 978-386-5652.

