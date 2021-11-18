NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Nashua, New Hampshire man.

Lionel Michaud, 56, of Nashua, was last seen in the area of Lock Street on Wednesday, police said.

He is described as standing at five feet, seven inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Michaud weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Michaud was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, and brown boots, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

