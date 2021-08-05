FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in their search for a suspect in connection with a shooting in Fall River.

Michael Sewell, 43, is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place at the intersection of South Main and Dwelly streets, according to Fall River police.

Sewell has brown eyes and is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He weighs approximately 260 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department at 508-676-8511 or the Major Crime Division at 508-324-3279.

