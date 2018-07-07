BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are hoping community members will come forward with information that will help investigators after a man was killed in a brazen daylight shooting in Roxbury Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Homestead Street about 3 p.m. found a man in his late 20s suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“These broad daylight ones are always troublesome,” Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans said at the scene. “I think it’s the third one we’ve had this week, homicides so far.”

Although investigators are still looking into the events that led up to the shooting, Evans said he doesn’t believe Saturday’s shooting is connected to others this week.

“We don’t know whether it’s gang-related at this time, or what a motive is, but obviously it’s troubling,” Evans said. “We’ve got another young adult here shot on the streets.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and Evans urged community members who may have seen something to call police, saying, “Hopefully people will step forward and help us here.”

UPDATE: This is fatal, per BPD. Victim is a man in his ‘20s — Kaitlin McCulley (@KaitlinMcCulley) July 7, 2018

