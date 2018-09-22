Police asking for tips after man shot, killed in Jamaica Plain barbershop

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help after a shooting in a Jamaica Plain barbershop Saturday night left one man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a shooting in a barbershop in the area of 140 South St. around 9:48 p.m. found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Authorities are now looking for one or two suspects and are calling on the public to come forward with tips.

“Any piece of information is helpful,” Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said at the scene. “Everything you can give us will help us investigate this incident.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those wishing to assist anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

