BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying the suspect wanted in connection with an assault at the Roxbury Crossing MBTA station on Wednesday, December 8.

The suspect is facing charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon/firearm, according to Boston police.

The incident occurred at the station around 3:30 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBTA Transit Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can be sent to 873873.

