EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators made a public plea asking for videos of a trash truck carjacking in Everett last week.

A man is accused of stealing the truck using a knife outside Encore Casino on Thursday, July 31.

He was shot by officers and crashed on the Alford Street bridge.

Before that police said he was acting erratically at a Medford gas station and shoplifted in Billerica.

He led police on a chase, damaging several cars, and now faces a long list of charges, including armed carjacking.

