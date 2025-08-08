EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators made a public plea asking for videos of a trash truck carjacking in Everett last week.

A man is accused of stealing the truck using a knife outside Encore Casino on Thursday, July 31.

He was shot by officers and crashed on the Alford Street bridge.

Before that police said he was acting erratically at a Medford gas station and shoplifted in Billerica.

He led police on a chase, damaging several cars, and now faces a long list of charges, including armed carjacking.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox