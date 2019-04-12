Police: Assault rifle, handgun, loaded magazines found in East Bridgewater man’s bedroom

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old robbery suspect is facing a slew of criminal charges after police say they found an assault rifle, a handgun, and a number of loaded magazines in the bedroom of his home in East Bridgewater on Wednesday night.

Officers investigating an unarmed robbery in Bridgewater found the suspect, Joshua Zukowski, parked outside of his South Street home in the passenger’s seat of an Audi sedan with a female driver and a female passenger, according to the East Bridgewater Police Department.

Through the course of an investigation into the alleged robbery, police say they developed a reason to believe that Zukowski may be in possession of a firearm.

Police say a search of Zukowski’s bedroom yielded a loaded .22 caliber Ruger handgun in a dresser drawer, along with Smith & Wesson M&P 15 assault rifle with a defaced serial number, a fully loaded 5.56mm 30-round magazine, and a .22 caliber magazine loaded with nine rounds.

Two bottles of alcohol were also confiscated from Zukowski’s car.

Zukowski was arraigned Thursday in Brockton District Court on charges including two counts of possession of a firearm without a FID card, unlicensed possession of an assault weapon, improper storage of a firearm near a minor, improper storage of a large capacity firearm near a minor, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, two counts of felony possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, possession of ammunition without a FID card, and a minor in possession of alcohol.

Police say Zukowski was previously arrested in October on gun and drug violations.

His bail was set at $25,000 but he was ordered held on a probation violation due to the pending case.

