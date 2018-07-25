Police: Assault rifle, ‘room full of drugs’ found during Georgetown bust

GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old Georgetown man is facing a raft of drug and weapons charges after police found a slew of drugs and an assault rifle at his home Tuesday, officials said.

William Jean was arrested about 7:45 a.m. by officers executing a search warrant at his Charles Street home following a month-long investigation, Georgetown Police Chief Donald C. Cudmore said in a statement. Detectives from the Topsfield, Ipswich, Rowley, Newbury, and Salisbury police departments assisted with the search.

Cudmore said the search uncovered more than 12 marijuana plants, a loaded AR-15 assault rifle, a handgun, a room full of drugs, and manufacturing equipment.

Jean is expected to be arraigned in Wenham District Court on charges including possessing a large-capacity firearm, possessing a firearm without a license to carry, two counts of possessing ammunition without an FID card, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, possessing a dangerous weapon, distribution of marijuana, possessing a Class C drug, possessing more than 12 marijuana plants, and possessing counterfeit currency.

“No city or town is immune from gun violence and the drug epidemic, and the Georgetown Police Department will continue to be vigilant to combat these crimes and keep our community safe,” Cudmore said in a statement. “I want to commend Georgetown Detective Sgt. James Rodden and Detective Matthew Carapellucci, who both did a phenomenal job with this very complex investigation.”

