Police: Assault rifle seized after student made threat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence police say they have seized a semiautomatic rifle from the home of a high school student who made an online threat.

Police say they met with the teenager and his guardians Wednesday morning after Alvarez High School administrators alerted them about a video the student had posted the previous night. Authorities say police seized an AR-15 from the boy’s home. Officials didn’t disclose details concerning the video.

Police say the teen is undergoing an evaluation and won’t return to school until an investigation is completed. Officials say there’s no threat to any Providence schools.

Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Pare and Police Chief Colonel Hugh T. Clements Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that the department continues to “investigate every credible threat thoroughly” given national events.

