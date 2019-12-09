Police: Assault suspect carved his name into girlfriend’s forehead

(WHDH) — A 19-year-old man is facing criminal charges after police say he used a knife to carve his name into his girlfriend’s forehead.

Jackub Jackson Hildreth, of Texas, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

The 22-year-old victim told police that Hildreth punched her several times, held her down, and carved his name into her forehead before fleeing, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the newspaper.

Hildreth’s violent attack was reportedly preceded by an argument about their relationship.

Police told the newspaper that Hildreth has a history of violence, including a pair of outstanding warrants.

