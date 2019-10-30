Police: Attempted murder suspect stabbed woman because he was afraid of being fed to zombies

(WHDH) — A man facing an attempted murder charge reportedly told police that he stabbed a woman because he was afraid she was going to feed him to zombies.

William Berry, 29, of Aiken, South Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 26 on charges including attempted murder, assault, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Aiken County Detention Center records.

The Aiken Standard reports deputies responding to a report of a stabbing in Monetta around 9:15 a.m. learned Berry had stabbed the victim multiple times in the back before running off.

When deputies later caught up with Berry, he allegedly told them that he “poked someone” because they were trying to feed him to zombies, according to the news outlet.

A police report stated that Berry was not impaired by alcohol or drugs.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

