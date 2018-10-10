Police: Attleboro man arrested after traffic stop reveals gun, drugs

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Attleboro man was arrested in Mattapan early Wednesday morning after police say he was found with drugs and a loaded gun during a traffic stop.

An officer patrolling the area of Hosmer Street about 8:39 a.m. stopped a motor vehicle for failure to have a front license plate and determined the driver was driving with a suspended license, according to Boston police.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found drugs and a loaded firearm.

The driver, Robert Johnson, 45, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm third and subsequent offense, possessing a large capacity feeding device, possessing class B drugs with intent to distribute, possessing class B drugs with intent to distribute, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and resisting arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)