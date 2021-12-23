MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after an Attleboro man died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Mansfield on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 12 around 11:40 a.m. found a mangled Honda Accord that had crashed in a wooded area, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The 47-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the man’s vehicle left the roadway and crashed in the median before striking several trees.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

BREAKING: A driver has died after their car crashed in the woods on I-95 North right before I-495, state troopers confirm.



I got sent this video showing the scene. The car appears to have its roof ripped off. Troopers say it was the only car involved. @7News pic.twitter.com/ujFkLKx3QN — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) December 23, 2021

