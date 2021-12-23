MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after an Attleboro man died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Mansfield on Thursday.
Emergency crews responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 12 around 11:40 a.m. found a mangled Honda Accord that had crashed in a wooded area, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The 47-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the man’s vehicle left the roadway and crashed in the median before striking several trees.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
