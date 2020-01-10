Police: Attleboro man forced disabled woman into van, raped her in MBTA parking lot

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 63-year-old Attleboro man is facing a slew of criminal charges after he forced a 57-year-old disabled woman into his van and drove her to an MBTA parking lot, where he raped her early Friday morning, officials said.

David Rogers is slated to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on charges including kidnapping, aggravated rape, assault and battery, and indecent assault and battery on a disabled person, according to the Attleboro Police Department.

Officers responding to a call from a dog walker who claimed to have witnessed a woman being taken against her will and pushed into a suspicious van parked on Riverfront Drive shortly before 6 a.m. learned the suspect had driven to a remote corner of a nearby MBTA commuter parking lot, police said.

Within minutes, officers tracked down the van and caught Rogers engaged in a sexual act on the unwilling victim, police said. The assault was disrupted and Rogers was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where she underwent treatment.

During an interview with detectives, Rogers allegedly confessed to forcing the woman into his van and raping her against her will.

The incident remains under investigation.

