Police: Attleboro teen missing for 2 weeks could be evading authorities

Attleboro Police Dept.

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police Attleboro are turning to the public for help tracking down a 16-year-old boy who could be evading law enforcement, officials said.

Chrystian Anderson failed to return to his group home on July 3 and has not been seen since, according to the Attleboro Police Department.

Anderson is believed to be staying with “juvenile associates” in the area, officials said.

He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 145 pounds, with brown hair, and earrings in both ears.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Attleboro detectives at 508-222-1212.

 

