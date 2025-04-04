CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Police Audit Committee met in Canton Thursday night.

The meeting was to review the report from the private audit company hired by the town looking into the police department.

The main findings included the need to improve documenting evidence, taking down reports, and overall crime scene preservation.

In relation to the Karen Read case, auditors say some things should have been done differently.

However, private auditors say they didn’t find evidence of conspiracy. The committee’s chairman agreed with the audit’s findings.

“Frankly, it’s about what we expected, we know there were deficiencies,” said Chairman Bob McCarthy. “A lot of it comes down to the money. They didn’t have all the equipment they should have, but what they came out with is, you know, you read in social media, ‘the graph, they screwed it up on purpose,’ that never happened.”

“They did a very thorough job of gathering information,” said Matt Germanowski, Director of 5 Stones Intelligence. “But you really need to sit down with some of those witnesses, not as suspects, but sit down with those witnesses and gather the facts. ‘Why are you here? How’d you get here? What happened? What was the communication between you two? Why didn’t she call you in the morning? What did she say to you in the morning?'”

On Saturday, the public is invited to hear from the two representatives from 5 Stones Intelligence. They will be answering questions and explaining their report.

