COVENTRY, CONN. (WHDH) - An autistic teenage boy crashed an ambulance Thursday night, sending three people to the hospital, police said.

The 13-year-old boy was being evaluated when he allegedly got into the driver’s seat of the ambulance and took off.

He hit a parked police cruiser and a motorcyclist before going down an embankment, according to police.

The boy, the motorcyclist and a firefighter were injured during the incident but are all expected to be OK.

The ambulance has been taken out of service.

