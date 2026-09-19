WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is in police custody in connection with an alarming assault at a rest stop in Wareham on Sunday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a man who had an ax on Route 195 eastbound in the area of the Wareham rest stop learned a woman had allegedly been assaulted in a vehicle before he fled the scene, according to state police.

He was later located in the area of Swifts Beach. His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

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