Police: AZ minor accused of interrupting Acton-Boxborough School Committee meeting with racial slurs

An Arizona boy has been identified as a suspect in connection with the interruption of two Acton-Boxborough School Committee meetings, police said.

The boy interrupted a meeting on December 17 with “racial epithets” and police said he tried to do so again at a meeting on Jan. 11 but was unsuccessful when town staff identified his suspicious behavior and stopped multiple attempts by him to be disruptive, according to a release issued by Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows.

It was determined that the boy had no connection to the school and had merely found a schedule for the meetings online.

“We have been prioritizing this investigation since the initial incident last month, and have continued to do so in light of a second incident last week,” Chief Burrows said. “I am glad we have been able to identify a likely suspect in this case and, as we learn more, will work toward holding that individual accountable in a meaningful way.”

The local officers have been in contact with police in Arizona to continue the investigation.

