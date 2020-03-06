Police: Baby squirrel, methamphetamine found in woman’s purse during traffic stop

(WHDH) — A woman is facing drug charges after police say officers found a baby squirrel and methamphetamine stuffed inside her purse during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Heidi Louise Kalteryahn, of Oklahoma, was arrested Sunday on charges including aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of wildlife, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers on patrol in Glenpool stopped a speeding vehicle that Kalteryahn was riding in, KOKI-TV reported.

A search of Kalteryahn’s handbag yielded the baby squirrel and methamphetamine, in addition to a dropper of baby formula, according to the news outlet.

Kalteryahn reportedly told police that her son found the rodent while working a tree trimming job.

Oklahoma Game Wardens seized the tiny rodent and brought it to a rehabilitation center.

As of Friday afternoon, Kalteryahn was being held on $25,000 bond.

