Police: Babysitter pushed 1-year-old child’s head into bedrail

(WHDH) — A 19-year-old babysitter is facing criminal charges after she allegedly pushed a 1-year-old child’s head into a bedrail before slapping the toddler.

Mariya Clifftianna Stoddart, of Dothan, Alabama, has been charged with willful abuse of a child, police records obtained by the Dothan Eagle indicate.

Stoddart, an acquittance of the child’s mother, was babysitting the victim on Halloween when the alleged incident happened.

“While the suspect was there, she pushed the baby’s head into the bedrail, slapped the baby in the face and grabbed the baby by the neck,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens told the newspaper.

A warrant was reportedly issued for Stoddart’s arrest in early November but she was not taken into custody until Monday.

Stoddart’s bond was set at $15,000.

