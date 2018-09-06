Police: Bag containing gun, ammo found near Wellesley High School

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a bag containing a gun and ammunition was found in the area of Wellesley High School on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a found firearm about 3:55 p.m. spoke with the caller, who said they were walking their dog on a path through Hunnewell Field when they found a bag in a grassy area containing a gun and ammunition, according to Wellesley police.

The Wellesley Police Department is working with several other agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms to determine the history of the firearm that was recovered. It doesn’t appear to be registered in Massachusetts.

Out of an abundance of caution, police say school officials were alerted to the incident because of the proximity to Wellesley High School.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the firearm is not related in any way to the school community,” police wrote in a statement. “Wellesley Police Officers, including our School Resource Officers, will be a visible presence at the Wellesley High School throughout the day for the remainder of the week to talk with students and faculty. This will be done to reassure the community that the Wellesley Public Schools are a safe environment for education.”

