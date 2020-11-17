FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A bank robbery suspect headbutted a police officer while being taken into custody in Falmouth on Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank on Palmer Avenue just before 3 p.m. met with witnesses who said a man had fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Falmouth police.

While searching the surrounding area, Officer Thomas Maguire reportedly saw 31-year-old Michael McLane, of Assonet, coming out of the woods near Depot Avenue.

Maguire learned that McLane had an outstanding warrant and attempted to place him under arrest as McLane resisted, police said.

Maguire was able to restrain McLane until other officers arrived to assist.

Once McLane was placed into handcuffs and brought to his feet, he suddenly headbutted Maguire, police said.

Following his arrest, a continuing investigation reportedly linked McLane to the bank robbery.

He is facing charges of unarmed robbery, larceny, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing.

