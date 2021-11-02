SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A bank robbery suspect who crashed a van after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit in Salisbury remains on the loose, police said.

State police concluded their active search for Brandon Simmons, 34, on Monday night but said that an investigation into his whereabouts is ongoing.

“If Brandon happens to see this and you’d like to turn yourself in at the Salisbury Police Department, you can do that and we can get this portion behind you,” Salisbury Police Chief Thomas Fowler said during a press conference Tuesday.

A Salisbury police officer noticed a white van just before 5 p.m. Monday that matched the description of one used in a bank robbery in York, Maine earlier in the morning, according to Salisbury police.

The driver, identified as Simmons, struck the officer in the face and attempted to flee, police said.

The officer struggled with Simmons to keep the vehicle in park but Simmons was able to shift the vehicle and drive away, police added.

Officers began pursuing the vehicle northbound on North End Boulevard into Seabrook, New Hampshire, where they were joined by Seabrook police and Massachusetts State Police.

The pursuit continued back into Salisbury, where police say it was terminated due to it becoming too hazardous to continue.

The van continued speeding westbound on Elm Street before striking another vehicle at the intersection with Gardner Street, police said.

Simmons, who is also a suspect in a robbery that happened in Newburyport on Saturday, allegedly fled the crash scene on foot into a nearby residential neighborhood.

Several law enforcement agencies began searching for Simmons, which state police say concluded before 9 p.m. His whereabouts remain under investigation.

Residents are encouraged to keep an eye out and report any sightings or suspicious activity.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The state police bomb squad conducted a search of Simmons’ vehicle and a motel room linked to him after he allegedly claimed to have a bomb during the Maine robbery.

State police say both searches came up negative for explosives.

