Police: Barnstable traffic stop uncovers heroin, cocaine, Xanax

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Centerville man is facing drug trafficking charges after he was found to be in possession of heroin, cocaine and Xanax during a traffic stop, officials said.

Nicholas A. Hubbard, 37, was arrested following a traffic stop in Barnstable at about 2:06 a.m. Thursday, according to state police.

While searching Hubbard’s 2012 Chevrolet Cruz, state police say they found 124 grams of heroin, six grams of cocaine, and a half-pill of Xanax.

Hubbard is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Barnstable District Court on charges including possessing heroin with intent to distribute, possessing cocaine with intent to distribute, possessing a class C drug (Xanax) and trafficking heroin.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)