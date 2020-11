LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A barricaded individual was taken into custody in Lynn Monday night, according to state police.

A Special Tactical Operations Team and a negotiator were called to assist after a man barricaded himself on the third floor of 282 Boston Street.

No further details were released.

