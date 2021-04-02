Police: Barricaded suspect arrested in Worcester after attacking officers with wrench, throwing urine at them

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a barricaded man in Worcester on Friday after he allegedly attacked Worcester police officers and threw a container of urine at one of them.

Officers responding to reports of a barricaded suspect around 9:15 a.m. on Canterbury Street were told the man, whose name was not released, was in a room on the first floor of the apartment armed with both knives and a wrench, according to a release issued by the department.

While trying to negotiate with the man, officers said he came to the back door and started to yell at them while swinging the wrench.

He then allegedly went back inside, grabbed a bowl full of yellow liquid, and threw it at the officers.

One was hit in the face and had to be transported to a hospital to get his eyes flushed out. Others were also evaluated at the hospital after getting hit with the liquid that was later described as a mixture of prescription medication, acetone, and urine.

Police were able to take him into custody after a struggle.

It is unclear what charges the man will face.

