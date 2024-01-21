WILBRAHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wilbraham police officer is recovering from serious injuries after being wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect who was taken into custody and hospitalized after an hourslong standoff with police.

Officers responding to a home on Old Carriage Road around 8 p.m. exchanging gunfire with a male at the residence, according to Wilbraham police. An officer sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

A State Police Special Tactical Operations (STOP) Team entered the home around midnight and took the male suspect into custody. His name has not been released.

State police say they used the unit’s Bearcat armored vehicle to break a large ground-level window on the front of the home and then flew an unmanned aerial vehicle through the broken window to see that the suspect was in a front breezeway suffering from gunshot injuries.

They also rescued two people who made their way out of the home and onto the roof and recovered a handgun and ammunition that was allegedly found next to the man.

Our STOP Team, with assurance from our Drone Unit, crisis negotiators,and other personnel arrested a barricaded armed suspect in the shooting of a Wilbraham Police Officer. https://t.co/38eB8M1gdW — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 21, 2024

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

