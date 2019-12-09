Police: BB gun-toting man who swiped packages from Boston porch stole sneakers, dumped toys in street

BOSTON (WHDH) - A BB-gun toting man who swiped packages off a porch in Roslindale stole a pair of sneakers and dumped several toys in the street as he ran from officers on Sunday night, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a larceny in progress near Cliftondale and Rosecliff streets around 6:30 p.m. saw 23-year-old Johnathan Cordero-Garcia, of Dorchester, flee the area after taking multiple packages off the front porch of a home on Rosecliff Terrace, according to the Boston Police Department.

Cordero-Garcia was later apprehended and found to be in possession of a BB gun and a stolen pair of sneakers which were ripped out of one of the packages, police said.

Officers also recovered several toys that Cordero-Garcia allegedly discarded on Cliftondale Street.

Cordero-Garcia is slated to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on charges of larceny and receiving stolen property.

