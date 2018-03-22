Police: Be on the lookout for home-invading wild turkey

KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say they’re on the lookout for a wild turkey that broke into a home through a bedroom window.

The Bangor Daily News reports Kennebunk officers responded to a local home Wednesday, saying a turkey had “forcibly entered the house” through the window. Police posted photos of the wild bird to Facebook, showing the window destroyed while the turkey stands on a bed staring at itself in a mirror.

Police also attached an “artist’s rendering of the suspect” — a generic line drawing of a turkey — referring to the turkey as a “peeping Tom.”

Police are asking local residents to be on the lookout for “Tom.”

