BOSTON (WHDH) - Police used a bean bag round to subdue a knife-wielding man who was threatening people in Boston’s Back Bay section on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man threatening to harm people in the area of Massachusetts and Huntington avenues around 1:30 p.m. fired a bean bag round at the suspect and subdued him, according to the Boston Police Department.

The suspect and one police officer were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed officers sealing off the area with yellow crime scene tape as detectives started to scour the area for evidence.

There were no other reported injuries.

No additional information was available.

