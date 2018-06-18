Police: Beekeeper called in to relocate swarm of bees in Dedham

DEDHAM, MASS. (AP) - An animal control officer assisted a local beekeeper with relocating a swarm of bees that gathered on a street corner in Dedham Monday, police said.
The beekeeper was called to the corner of Norfolk and Court streets, where they collected the queen bee and the worker bees followed, according to a post on Twitter.
The scene has since been cleared.
