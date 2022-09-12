NEW YORK (AP) — Three children died after being found on a New York City beach early Monday and police believe they were drowned by their mother.

The children — a 7-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy — were found on Brooklyn’s Coney Island beach shortly after 3 a.m. and taken to a nearby hospital, a police spokesperson said. All three were pronounced dead there.

The children’s 30-year-old mother was found a short time later and taken into custody, police said. Charges against her were pending.

Police planned to release more details at a news conference later Monday morning.

