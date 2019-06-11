MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who became belligerent after getting caught drinking a beer in public attempted to assault a Manchester, New Hampshire officer Monday evening, police said.

Community Policing Officer Anna Marie Martin patrolling Elm Street on a bike around 5:10 p.m. saw two men come out of Bunny’s Market with beer before sitting in an alleyway off the street to drink them, according to police.

She rode over to the men to give them each a citation for drinking in public when 56-year-old Dennis Delisle allegedly refused to give Martin any identification and swore at her.

Delisle then got up and tried walking past Martin, so she tried to hold him back as he became increasingly hostile, according to police.

A second officer arrived and the two tried to handcuff Delisle.

Delisle began to struggle with the officers and tried hitting Martin, police said.

He was eventually brought to the ground but he allegedly pushed so hard that the handcuffs went flying into the alleyway.

A third officer and a K9 responding to the scene helped handcuff Delisle, who continued to threaten to punch Martin in the face, according to police.

Delisle was brought to police headquarters for booking, where he allegedly attempted to strike an officer, refused to listen and began to struggle again.

Officers tried putting him back in handcuffs but he resisted, prompting them to deploy a stun gun, police said.

Four officers then successfully placed handcuffs on Delisle.

He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Circuit Court on July 16 on two counts of resisting arrest, criminal threatening and obstructing government administration.

